Major footwear retailers set to open in Ipswich

Footwear brands Platypus and Skechers have set up shop at Yamanto Central, which opened in April.

TWO new retailers have been announced for Yamanto Central Shopping Centre, which opened with anchor retailers Coles and Kmart in April.

Footwear shops Skechers and Platypus are set to open in June following the official announcement of their arrival by centre owner JMK Retail this week.

In the coming weeks men’s clothing brand Connor and activewear brand Rockwear are also expected to open up shops in the new centre.

JMK Retail general manager Vicki Leavy said the arrival of the big brands was a coup for the centre, which she said was breaking projected sales records.

Kmart is one of the anchor retailers at the new Yamanto Central.

Yamanto Central shopping centre opened on April 8, with more retailers are yet to be announced.

“Like Skechers and Platypus, Rockwear has also chosen Yamanto Central as its first store location for the Ipswich region,” she said.

“We knew the centre would be popular.

“There has been such a strong need for it for so many years. Given the level of interest in the centre, it was no surprise that businesses from surrounding retail sites were first to put their hand up to secure a spot, closely followed by national retail brands.”

When completed, Yamanto Central will feature an outdoor dining area accommodating 300 people, plus a health precinct including gyms.