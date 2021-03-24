Major flood peak expected at Ipswich suburb

WATER levels are falling along the Bremer River and no heavy rainfall is forecast for Ipswich for the rest of the week but the Bureau of Meteorology is warning a major flood peak is expected at Amberley late on Wednesday morning.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms remain possible with the bureau predicting a 20 per cent chance of a downpour on Wednesday.

The Bremer River at Rosewood peaked at 5.97m at 10pm on Tuesday and is at 4.98m and falling.

It is expected to fall below the minor flood level of 4m by Wednesday afternoon.

At Five Mile Bridge the Bremer peaked at 6.86m at 1.20am on Wednesday morning and is at 6.24m and falling.

It is expected to fall below the moderate flood level of 5.5m early Wednesday afternoon.

The Bremer at Walloon peaked at 7.94m at 3.30am Wednesday morning and is at 7.64m and falling.

It is likely to fall below the moderate flood level of 6.5m on Wednesday morning.

In Ipswich the Bremer is at 7.02m and rising with minor flooding over roads and the bureau says it is likely to peak near 7.10m on Wednesday morning.

Warrill Creek at Amberley is at 5.50m and rising with some moderate flooding.

The creek is likely to peak at Amberley near 6.5m late on Wednesday morning and the bureau says it is likely to remain above the moderate flood level until late on Wednesday.

A major flood peak is expected at Amberley late on Wednesday morning.

At Churchill 32mm fell since 9am on Tuesday and Redbank Plains had 27mm, South Ripley had 27mm, Bundamba had 28mm, Collingwood Park had 27mm, Springfield Lakes had 26mm and Bellbird Park had 26mm in the same period.

Check for road closures using the Ipswich City Council’s disaster dashboard.

For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately.

The bureau will issue its next flood warning at 2pm.

