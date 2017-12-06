Menu
Major fast food chain to open fourth store in Springfield

Myjanne Jensen
by

A MAJOR fast food chain is set to open its fourth store in Springfield.

The Greater Springfield Facebook page announced yesterday plans for a new retail development which would include the fourth McDonald's restaurant for the area.

The post received close to 200 comments, with the majority of people opposed to the idea.

"Unwanted. Is there a way the residents of Springfield can have a say in future developments, tenants? After all it's the residents who will be supporting or not supporting the business that come here," Haley Sorgel said.

"Prime example - MASTERS HOME IMPROVEMENT - now a vacant eyesore!"

"Crikey another McDonald's? Bad enough now where we see rubbish and crap especially plastic cups thrown in gutters and on footpaths," Tony Purdon said.

"Absolutely unnecessary. How many McDonald's are needed within the area? I would now pass four on my home from Springfield to Redbank Plains. And that doesn't even count the one inside Orion," Sara Amy said.

A 7-Eleven store as well as other retail stores are said to be part of the new development due to open near Nev Smith Drive, Springfield.

Springfield Daily Record has contacted McDonald's and Springfield Land Corporation for comment.

