REVEALED: Safe City CCTV coming to a suburb near you

Helen Spelitis
by

BIG brother is about to gain some new eyes.

Ipswich City Council has agreed to move forward with plans to expand the Safe City network.

Safe City is a series of cameras placed around the city, fed back to a central control room.

The expansion includes one new camera at Redbank Plains and six new cameras at Brassall, adding to more than 300 cameras already operational across the city.

The new camera at Redbank Plains will be placed at the intersection of Keidges Road and Redbank Plains Road.

At Brassall, the new cameras will be placed along Hunter St and at Pine Mountain Rd.

According to the council the Safe City cameras have an 'enormous impact' on crime.

The cameras are capable of number plate recognition in line with cars identified by Queensland Police as 'vehicles of interest'.

"(Safe City) has had an enormous impact on public safety, crime prevention and addressing the perception of crime within the Ipswich community," the council's latest Health, Security and Community Safety Committee agenda report states.

During this week's meetings Councillor Cheryl Bromage - whose division covers Brassall - said the new cameras would be valuable to police as those streets are often used to access the highway and potentially escape police.

The final decision on expanding the safe city network will be made at next week's council meeting.

The QT has requested data from the council displaying the impact of the Safe City network, and how it assists in police investigations. 

Local Partners