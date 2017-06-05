MAJOR EXPANSION: Big changes on way for Ipswich Hospital

KAREN Batcheler has been battling breast cancer for more than a year but lately a change has swept through Ipswich Hospital where she goes for chemo therapy.

Instead of waiting in line for her treatment, she now walks straight into the clinic.

The oncology department has undergone a major expansion; instead of the clinic operating just two days a week, the service now runs five days.

And the demand for more space is growing.

For Karen, who has breast cancer and is still battling the disease which is now in her bones and liver, one of the major benefits is seeing the same friendly faces.

"I come in on a regular basis, probably once every few weeks," Karen said.

"I'm being seen faster than ever before and there are more doctors and staff.

"It's amazing how much the clinic has grown. We really need this in Ipswich."

The service used to operate two days a week on a consulting basis with oncologist visiting the clinic from the Mater Private Hospital.

In 2014 Dr Ross Cruikshank joined the team and while the dual qualified doctor was employed as a palliative care specialist, he always had plans to expand the oncology clinic.

Karen Batcheler receives treatment at the Oncology Ward, Ipswich Hospital. Rob Williams

"We opened up to five days a week about three months ago and already our clinic is getting rather full," Dr Cruikshank said.

"There will certainly be a role for further expansion down the track.

"The important thing is for people to understand they can come here instead of going to Brisbane."

Right now the service's future expansion is limited by the number of chairs.

There are only eight which can usually be used twice a day by two different patients.

Dr Cruikshank said the more people who want to use the service, the more it will demonstrate the need for further expansion.