Major events: Ipswich's turn to showcase cycling strength

Ipswich Cycling club president Geoff Stieler (left) and club secretary Jamie Sharpe are keen to see more riders enjoy Ipswich Cycle Park and compete in two major competitions coming up. Cordell Richardson

ENCOURAGED by the success of recent night racing events, Ipswich Cycling Club officials are focusing on two major competitions coming up.

The club is running a junior tour at Ipswich Cycle Park and Willowbank Raceway on October 13-14 before hosting the Queensland Cross Country Mountain Bike Championships on Castle Hill at Blackstone on November 3-4.

Club president Geoff Stieler said both events were important for cycling in the region, especially the state mountain bike titles.

"This is the first time we've had a state championship so it's a pivotal time in cycling in Ipswich,'' Stieler said.

"So hopefully we can attract big events like that to Ipswich in the future.''

As director of the state event, Stieler hopes to see 200-300 riders tackle three main courses over two days at Blackstone.

"We've put events on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning to let people come from other parts of Queensland, making it easier for them,'' he said.

The courses will cater for the elite and masters riders, as well as for juniors and people in the sport class (cyclists not up to state level but who want to compete).

"A lot of work is going into getting the tracks ready by volunteers, so thanks to all those people,'' Stieler said.

Club secretary secretary Jamie Sharpe was pleased to see an increase in nominations for the junior tour in a few weeks.

The Saturday competition at Raceview includes a prologue, a one-lap individual time trial at 8am, and a series of criteriums by age group from 10am.

Sunday racing at the junior tour is at Willowbank, with longer individual time trials requiring greater endurance. They are scheduled from 8am with road races from noon. The U17 road race will cover 47km.

All entrants must be Cycling Australia racing members.

Sharpe encouraged parents to nominate their young riders as soon as possible to help the cycling club complete preparations.

He welcomed parents to phone him (0438 971 079) or race director Chelsea Snodgrass (0420 678 626) with any questions.

Entries close on October 7.

Sharpe was also excited about the mountain bike event being staged in Ipswich.

"In particular we expect a strong showing from our club members, particularly in the junior divisions where siblings Jonathon, Caleb, Joel, Rachelle and Deborah Dodds should do very well,'' the club secretary said.

The upcoming events are being held after the Ipswich club recently introduced night racing at their centralised Raceview facility.

"We've done three now and we're getting 10-15 percent growth each time,'' Sharpe said.

Stieler was also pleased with the progress of the Wednesday night criteriums, which are attracting 80-90 riders.

"It is really great to see good numbers in D grade,'' the club president said. "This is the entry level grade and means new riders are giving it a go.''

The next Wednesday night events will resume in November after the junior tour and state mountain championships.

Stieler has also been heartened by the ongoing interest in riders using the $3.3 million Ipswich Cycle Park circuits at different times.

"We have settled in nicely to the new cycle park and you can see club members there virtually daily,'' Stieler said.

The club has been running a weekly junior training program for kids.

Free training has also been offered for club members twice weekly.

A dedicated women's group is also benefiting from the club's training.

Stieler said plans for a clubhouse at Ipswich Cycle Park were well underway.

In other recent cycling initiatives, club volunteers held a free workshop for new young Australians at the Redbank Plains Community Centre.

Meanwhile, club teenager Harry Sayles has continued his promising progress, finishing 10th at the recent Australian under-17 championships in Western Australia.