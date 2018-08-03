Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have seized drugs in a major police operation across the Darling Downs.
Police have seized drugs in a major police operation across the Darling Downs. Contributed
News

MAJOR DRUG BUST: Police seize $10,000 and arrest 121 people

3rd Aug 2018 11:51 AM

POLICE have seized drugs, more than $10,000 and arrested more than 120 people in a major operation across the Darling Downs.

Operation Quebec Trawler started last month, targeting drug offenders including those involved in the use, supply and distribution of ice and cannabis.

Officers have arrested 121 people on 377 charges, including drug trafficking, supplying dangerous drugs and possessing dangerous drugs.

Police have found property worth $15,000, including a cash counter, in a major police operation across the Darling Downs.
Police have found property worth $15,000, including a cash counter, in a major police operation across the Darling Downs. Contributed

They also seized methamphetamine, cannabis, and property worth more than $15,000.

Darling Downs District Tactical Crime Squad officer-in-charge, Senior Sergeant Matt Howard, said police were working  hard to disrupt drug use.

"The use of illicit substances has a detrimental, flow-on effect to the general community," Senior Sergeant Howard said.

"Our local community has provided us with the information we need to tackle this network and get these drugs off the street.

"Clearly the people in the Darling Downs do not want these dangerous and destructive substances in their towns and are working with us to remove them."

toowoomba drugs toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Historic Tivoli motorcycle track to be demolished

    premium_icon REVEALED: Historic Tivoli motorcycle track to be demolished

    News Motorcycling Queensland has revealed a proposal that could see its existing Tivoli Raceway facility in Ipswich redeveloped

    • 3rd Aug 2018 12:34 PM
    Almost $50K in donations to Antoniolli 'unreconciled': ECQ

    premium_icon Almost $50K in donations to Antoniolli 'unreconciled': ECQ

    Council News Documents reveal a fraction of donations have been finalised

    Four-metre sinkhole turns Bruce Hwy into 'nightmare'

    Four-metre sinkhole turns Bruce Hwy into 'nightmare'

    News Emergency closure turns Bruce into carpark

    Local Partners