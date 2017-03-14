Schultes Meat's big plans for Plainland

BIG PLANS: Peter Schulte from Schultes Meat Tavern says his company, which has a long family history in Plainland, plans to develop its own retail precinct.

AS ANOTHER major retailer jumps on board the rapidly growing Plainland Crossing development, an iconic Ipswich family is making expansion plans of their own.

Developers have announced Aldi will move into the Plainland Crossing Town Centre to support more than 300 new homes, some of which have already been built.

The commercial precinct, home to a medical centre with a new childcare centre underway, has been characterised as an employment precinct creating jobs outside the nearby cities of Ipswich and Toowoomba.

For the Schulte family, the development is the catalyst they've been waiting for to create another Plainland retail precinct.

Behind the Schulte's Meat Tavern, which also houses an abattoir, small goods factory and a huge retail store, there are five acres of land earmarked for development.

Instead of fearing competition from grocers including Aldi and Woolworths, Schulte's managing director Peter Schulte says the investment in the area will only help his business grow.

His company plans to develop that block of land into a retail centre, filled with small businesses creating opportunities for families living close by.

"They might be doing the big names but we will be putting in independent stores," Mr Schulte said.

"We are now ready to develop.

"We're just waiting on infrastructure works that should be finished within the next 12 months.

"There are so many people coming into the area now and we are sitting right in the middle of it."

Lockyer MP Ian Rickuss said the more options Plainland residents have, the less need there will be to drive into Ipswich to shop, and work, reducing traffic along the Warrego Hwy.

"For years Plainland was a pub, a garage and a butcher shop," Mr Rickuss said.

"Since the overpass was put in, it's flourishing and fast becoming its own community."

Becoming a business hub

THE second stage of an $80 million town centre in the Ipswich-Toowoomba growth corridor has been released as its developer secures 50% of stage one's commercial sites.

Developer Maddison Ridge this week confirmed Aldi, Plainland Child Care and Curtis Medical Centre among the retailers to take up spaces in the town centre of the master-planned Plainland Crossing community. A number of other businesses have also lodged development applications.

Plainland Crossing is a mixed use development with more than 10ha of commercial land and residential community with an ultimate size of about 360 home sites.

LJ Hooker Commercial Toowoomba managing director Mike Stewart said with supermarket, child care, Catholic secondary college and a medical centre all taking positions in Plainland, it was set to become the major commerce hub in the growing corridor linking Ipswich and Toowoomba.

Maddison Ridge has made a significant investment to be ready for development including: widening Gehrke Rd for increased traffic and commercial transport, a new signalised intersection adjacent to Plainland Plaza on Gehrke Rd and an internal loop road linking the Plainland Crossing residential estate to the new business precinct.

The remaining sites in the first stage ranged from about 6000sq m to 1300sq m, while the second stage commercial precinct will offer smaller lots averaging about 850sq m.

"We're in talks with other retailers and service providers for the balance of the first stage. With extensive frontage to the Warrego Highway, the Plainland Town Centre is ideally positioned to cater to a community that will double in population over the next 15 years," Mr Stewart said.