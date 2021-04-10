Major development in Luna Park fire tragedy

The NSW coroner will consider a new inquest into a fire at Sydney's Luna Park in 1979 which killed six boys and one adult.

They died in the blaze while riding the theme park's ghost train.

Initial investigations pointed towards an electrical fault, but further inquiries proved non-conclusive.

On Saturday NSW Coroner Teresa O'Sullivan confirmed she would consider if a fresh inquest should be held.

Firefighters fight blaze after the fire at Luna Park which killed six children and one adult.

"The state coroner has received an application from a person with sufficient standing under … the Coroners Act to seek a fresh inquest into the Luna Park Ghost Train fire of 1979," her office said in a statement.

The application was received on Thursday.

"The state coroner has made a formal request to NSW Police State Crime Command to conduct a review into all evidence concerning the cause and origin of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the deaths as a result of the fire," the statement continued.

Once reviewed, the coroner will make a decision on a further inquest.

Luna Park Sydney has been contacted for comment.

