Unexpected issue causes major highway delay

IT'S been a rough start to the morning for drivers using the Warrego Hwy.

Night road works ran overtime due to equipment issues, causing major delays.

Traffic is backed up to Muirlea.

Although all lanes opened about 6.30am, drivers have been warned to expect delays with the highway still heavily congested.

The road works, at Karalee, Mt Crosby Rd are scheduled to take place between 7pm and 5am.

This morning workers were still on site until just before 6am after a piece of equipment being used during the works failed and workers were unable to move it off the road.