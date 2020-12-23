Major delays after truck and car collide on Gateway Mwy

Motorists are facing major delays after a truck and car collided on the Gateway Mwy. Picture David Clark

Major delays of up to 20 minutes are expected along the Gateway Motorway this morning following a truck and car crash at Rochedale.

Emergency services, including paramedics and police arrived on scene just before 7.30am Wednesday.

Northbound delays stretching from the crash all the way to Eight Mile Plains are being reported, with delays also expected northbound on the Pacific Motorway at Rochedale.

No serious injuries have been reported from the incident.

