Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics respond to multiple vehicle crash on the Warrego Hwy. Generic
Paramedics respond to multiple vehicle crash on the Warrego Hwy. Generic
Breaking

Major delays after multiple vehicle smash on Warrego Hwy

Hugh Suffell
18th Feb 2021 1:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Paramedics have rushed to the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on a major Lockyer Valley highway.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said three patients were currently being assessed after two cars collided on the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale.

Lengthy delays are expected with all lanes of the highway reportedly affected, eastbound towards Brisbane.

LOCAL NEWS: Major new Lockyer tourist attraction endorsed by council

The crash occurred at 12.37pm on Thursday and emergency services were reported to still be at the scene.

More to come.

Subscriber exclusives:

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

warrego hwy crash
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich all-rounder shows it’s hip to reach new heights

        Premium Content Ipswich all-rounder shows it’s hip to reach new heights

        Sport Loyal Brothers cricketer plays vital mentoring role after climbing Mt Everest, recovering from surgery

        ‘This is nuts’ as Facebook wipes Qld Health, BOM, TransLink

        ‘This is nuts’ as Facebook wipes Qld Health, BOM, TransLink

        Technology Queensland Health’s Facebook has been shut down during a pandemic

        Bizarre false alarm sends fireys on early morning quest

        Premium Content Bizarre false alarm sends fireys on early morning quest

        News A strange sighting may have prompted an Ipswich local to dial triple 0

        IN COURT: Full names of 159 people due in Ipswich court

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 159 people due in Ipswich court

        Crime Each day, the QT publishes a list of those appearing in Ipswich courts