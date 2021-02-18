Major delays after multiple vehicle smash on Warrego Hwy

Paramedics respond to multiple vehicle crash on the Warrego Hwy. Generic

Paramedics have rushed to the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on a major Lockyer Valley highway.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said three patients were currently being assessed after two cars collided on the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale.

Lengthy delays are expected with all lanes of the highway reportedly affected, eastbound towards Brisbane.

The crash occurred at 12.37pm on Thursday and emergency services were reported to still be at the scene.

More to come.

