Sydney residents will need to wear a face mask for at least the next five days on public transport and at indoor venues. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Swift
News

Major change to Sydney virus rules

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
18th Jun 2021 11:11 AM | Updated: 11:34 AM

Sydney residents will need to wear a face mask for “the next five days” on public transport, after one new case of Covid-19 was announced on Friday.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the change to restrictions, saying she wants to “make sure if the virus is circulating, it doesn’t spread on public transport”.

Greater Sydney residents are also “recommended” to wear a mask at indoor venues like cinemas, cafes, and pubs and restaurants.

“It is not compulsory, but we are recommending that especially if you cannot guarantee social distancing (you wear one),” she said.

More to come

Originally published as Major change to Sydney virus rules

