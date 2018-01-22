Major change to new council admin building

NOT SELLING: Ipswich City Council no longer intends to sell its new administration building as soon as construction is finished.

NOT SELLING: Ipswich City Council no longer intends to sell its new administration building as soon as construction is finished.

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

IT TOOK three hours for Ipswich councillors to debate and consider a proposal to amend a lease agreement to own its new administration building.

Councillors were called for a special meeting on Friday to consider arrangements concerning the agreement for lease of the building.

It was agreed the council would continue negotiations that would allow it to own the building, rather than a previous plan to lease it.

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said the council was still committed to a new administration building in the precinct by the end of 2019.

At the meeting the council resolved to negotiate the termination of an agreement with building developer EPC Pacific Ipswich and to pay the developer an agreed amount for extensive work they have already done to progress the project.

Work included the preparation of plans and designs for the new administration building, calling for and reviewing construction tenders, and coordinating consultants used so far to deliver aspects of planning, design and coordination.

With the negotiations marked commercial in confidence, the economic affect to ratepayers is unclear.

"We expect the negotiations to be amicable and we are optimistic about the way forward,” Cr Antoniolli said.

"I was elected to make decisions in the best interest of the city, and I've been reviewing all aspects of council's wholly-owned entities.

"To move forward with these negotiations is a sensible outcome for this city.”

In December consultants McGrath Nicol were engaged to conduct a detailed analysis of the options available to the council.

On Friday they spent several hours briefing councillors on the commercial implications of amending the lease.

Cr Antoniolli said the CBD revitalisation presented an exciting time for the city.

"Council's wholly-owned entity, Ipswich City Properties is in the process of buying 2 Bell St, which will be incorporated into the precinct redevelopment,” he said

"We're very soon going to see some great work emerging on the civic plaza, Murphy's Pub, a new library and car park.

"By the end of this year, we can expect people to be gathering in great cafes, and by the end of 2019 we'll all be shopping in big brand stores.”

Cr Antoniolli said precinct development was on track, and he was happy with the response so far to expressions of interest from businesses and chains who have indicated they want to launch a presence in Ipswich.