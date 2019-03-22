Major change for Ipswich's busiest motorway

THE first step of the critical six-lane upgrade for the Ipswich Motorway (M7) will begin this evening at 6pm, affecting the stretch of road between Darra to Rocklea.

Weekend traffic will be progressively switched on the M7 between Boundary and Oxley to make way for construction of a higher, more flood resilient motorway over the Oxley Creek.

Premier Anastacia Palaszczuk said State Government has invested more than $200 million in the project.

"We're investing more than $200 million to reduce congestion and build a safer Ipswich Motorway for the 85,000 motorists who use this road every day," she said.

"As a local I've seen how devastating floods can be for our community, and the impacts it can have on the M7.

"That's why we're building new bridges over the Oxley Creek that are not only wider, but flood resilient.

"Once complete, the M7 upgrade will unlock a six-lane motorway between Rocklea and Darra, and new service roads to support our growing region and local economy."

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey weather permitting, this weekend eastbound traffic will be diverted onto the new southern service road, while the following weekend eastbound traffic will be moved onto the existing westbound lanes.

"Our local area is home to a thriving business precinct, which includes the popular Rocklea markets, and this upgrade is good news for our local freight industry and businesses."