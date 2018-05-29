Major change at two Ipswich shopping centres

SHOPPERS will soon notice major changes at the Coles in Ipswich's CBD.

Officeworks at Riverlink is moving into the Coles centre between Limestone and Brisbane Sts.

The stationery giant will close its doors on Friday, June 1 so staff can pack up the stock.

It will be about two weeks before Officeworks reopens next to Coles on Saturday July 14.

Coles' Ipswich design was flagged as a state-of-the-art style supermarket with a full clothing range, general merchandise and a coffee shop, as part of the $25m redevelopment following the 2011 floods.

The 'superstore' with 280 carparks was the first of its kind to be built in Queensland and opened in February 2013.

Officeworks is owned by Wesfarmers, the parent company of Coles.

Wesfarmers and Officeworks have been contacted for comment.

The QT understands there are upcoming changes to tenancies in the area of Riverlink where Officeworks is vacating and that negotiations with new businesses are ongoing.