Major bust in alleged airport drug ring

A man and a woman have been charged following an investigation spanning more than two years into employees of an airport ground services provider allegedly involved in drug trafficking at Sydney Airport. AFP supplied vison

A man and a woman have been charged following an investigation spanning more than two years into employees of an airport ground services provider allegedly involved in drug trafficking at Sydney Airport. AFP supplied vison

A man who allegedly acted as the “overseer” of a drug trafficking syndicate at Sydney Airport has been arrested and charged as part of Operation Ironside.

Frank Meredith, 31, who NCA NewsWire understands works out of the airport for Emirates-owned Dubai National Air Travel Agency (DNATA), was arrested this week along with a 35-year-old woman from Liverpool following a two-year investigation.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of two men in March 2019, and the seizure of 38 kilograms of methamphetamine, which had allegedly been imported into Sydney via an Air Canada flight.

After the initial arrests, further investigations linked to the An0m phone platform led the Australian Federal Police to the alleged infiltration of Sydney Airport, and to suspect Mr Meredith of allegedly “acting as an overseer of importation” within the airport.

“Police will allege the man used an encrypted device and a ‘burner’ phone to communicate with an extended criminal syndicate,” the AFP said in a statement released on Saturday.

A man and a woman have been charged following an investigation spanning more than two years into employees of an airport ground services provider allegedly involved in drug trafficking at Sydney Airport.

AFP intelligence from Operation Ironside allegedly revealed the syndicate had begun planning for another importation through Sydney Airport after the arrests, in late 2019.

Police allege the new syndicate consisted of people with “trusted insider access” to the airport, who used encrypted devices to communicate.

Police carried out search warrants in Liverpool on Thursday, where officers seized approximately $100,000 in cash, and a small quantity of steroids and prescription drugs.

Police seized cash and drugs from a Liverpool address during search warrants this week. Picture: AFP

“Financial analysis by investigators in relation to the Liverpool man and woman revealed they had allegedly dealt with approximately $600,000, suspected to be the proceeds of crime,” the AFP said.

While DNATA confirmed one of their Australian employees was in police custody, they would not make further comment.

“DNATA is committed to ethical business practices and operates in compliance with all laws, regulations and industry standards,” a spokesperson said.

“Our strict governance guidelines make the rules clear to every employee. We are co-operating fully with the authorities in their investigation.”

Mr Meredith was expected to appear before Central Local Court on Friday charged with importing a border controlled drug, while the woman will appear before Downing Centre Local Court on July 6 to face the charge of dealing with the proceeds of a crime.

Originally published as Major bust in alleged airport drug ring