MAJOR BOOST: Ipswich teams in expanded state competition

David Lems
| 29th May 2017 2:09 PM
EXCITING FUTURE: Western Pride footballer Gab Hawash playing in the current National Premier Leagues state competition which will be expanded next year.
EXCITING FUTURE: Western Pride footballer Gab Hawash playing in the current National Premier Leagues state competition which will be expanded next year.

WESTERN Pride general manager Pat Boyle has welcomed the elite two-tiered Football Queensland competition unveiled to improve the game.

"Football-wise, it's a very good step,'' Boyle said at today's official launch of the new state model.

Western Pride have been granted a five-year licence in the expanded Football Queensland National Premier Leagues competition which will feature 14 teams from the 2018 season.

The current NPL state competition, where Pride play, will be increased by two teams.

Pride will be joined in the expanded FQ NPL by teams from Brisbane City, Brisbane Olympic, Brisbane Roar FC Youth (Young Roar), Brisbane Strikers, FNQ Heat, Gold Coast City, Lions, Mackay & Whitsundays Magpies Crusaders United, Moreton Bay United, Northern Fury, Redlands United, South West Queensland Thunder and Sunshine Coast.

A joint venture team from Mackay and Whitsundays will be FQ NPL newcomers, along with Richlands-based Lions.

The Ipswich Knights, currently playing in the Brisbane Premier League competition, will be part of the 14-team second tier Football Queensland Premier League series also kicking off next year.

"I think it was inevitable,'' Boyle said of the new structure.

"We've shown that the NPL is sustainable and is a very good product.

"It's just the next phase in football and it puts an underpinning below it.''

The new structure includes junior teams from under-13 up for each club.

A separate women's program is to be confirmed with Western Pride also applying to remain involved in that competition.

Boyle said the promotion-relegation system being introduced would offer young players better opportunities in the future.

"We're creating a pathway for the kids that in previous years, for whatever reasons, hasn't been happening,'' he said.

The Pride general manager said the best locally bred players could now come through the Knights into Western Pride NPL teams.

Boyle was delighted to see the Knights retain their place in the second tier Football Queensland Premier League competition.

"Being an ex-Knights boy, I'm always happy for them,'' Boyle said.

"There's no reason for any of our talented kids in the region to leave.''

Proud Ipswich administrator and former player Boyle said the new arrangement was something that many people had been trying to achieve for years.

Ipswich is one of seven regional centres represented in the restructure.

Promotion and relegation will be determined by the combined tally of Senior, Youth (U20s) and U18s points.

Football Queensland president Greg Redington said the restructure provides fresh impetus at all levels.

"This is a new era for football in Queensland," Redington said.

"As we approach the end of PlayStation 4 NPL Queensland's fifth season, this is a prime opportunity to be bold and to advance our sport.

"Welcoming more clubs to state-level football means new opportunities for players, coach, referees and administrators.

"These changes are especially encouraging for football's regional footprint as we tap into more of Queensland's talent pool.''

Applications are currently being accepted from teams interested in taking part in NPL Women's Queensland from 2018.

Football Queensland is beginning to assess submissions on June 19.

At a glance

A new two-tier Football Queensland competition will be launched in 2018 to create a better pathway for players.

Ipswich is represented in both expanded competitions. Western Pride is in the Football Queensland National Premier Leagues competition with the Ipswich Knights gaining a five-year licence for the Football Queensland Premier League competition kicking off next year.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  football queensland expansion ipswich football ipswich knights pat boyle western pride western pride fc

