Major boost for Eagles facing footy heavyweights

Eagles midfielder Trent McCrossen is one of the key players strengthening the Ipswich side for Saturday’s match against Redcliffe at Limestone Park. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Eagles midfielder Trent McCrossen is one of the key players strengthening the Ipswich side for Saturday’s match against Redcliffe at Limestone Park. Picture: Cordell Richardson

BACK on familiar turf and with an injection of experience, the Ipswich Eagles are confident of matching the competition favourites on Saturday.

The Eagles Senior and Reserve Grade men's sides tackle Redcliffe at Limestone Park in their latest QFA Division 2 North clashes before the club's women's outfit finish a big afternoon of footy, also against Redcliffe.

After a gritty win over Jindalee in the wet last weekend, Eagles head coach Kym Mansell said his players were poised to upstage their highly regarded opponents.

"When the game was on the line, they toughed it out,'' Mansell said, encouraged by his team's renewed spirit following a 68-point loss to Kedron in the first round.

"When the pressure is on, there is no reason why they can't just grind away.

"Redcliffe are the hot favourites but in saying that, they lost their last two games.

"There's no pressure on us.''

'MONSTROUS EFFORT': Standout performer inspires Ipswich victory

The Eagles will be without Zac Lawrence and Matthew Whitlock, who are unavailable for Saturday's 2pm main game.

Jack Boston is also out with a hamstring injury.

However, Mansell welcomes back some "big ins'', led by midfielder Trent Mccrossen, forward Matt Sheridan, forward/midfielder Mick Lyons and backliner Simon O'Donnell.

That provides valuable experience across the Mark Marsh Oval.

Ipswich Eagles Simon O'Donnell.

After pleasing training sessions on Tuesday and Thursday nights, Mansell was keen to get Ipswich's season up and running with a second victory.

"I went and watched them (Redcliffe) play the other week when we had a bye,'' Mansell said.

"I'm very confident if we play 100 per cent the Ipswich Eagles way, we will win it.''

The Eagles Reserves also won their first match last weekend.

The Eagles women, the defending premiers, have a draw and victory from their first two encounters.

GAME DAY

Saturday: Ipswich Eagles v Redcliffe at Mark Marsh Oval, Limestone Park

Noon: Eagles Reserves men

2pm: Eagles Seniors men

4.45pm: Eagles women