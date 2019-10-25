Major boost: Development puts Ipswich back on map

TOP LINE-UP: Recent Ipswich softball representative achievers Josh Routledge, Connor Doyle, Josh Harding, Brooke Needham, Jessica Rohde, Nicholas Webb and Jarrod Russell. Missing from the photo were Aiden Blackmore, Jakiah Hill, Jourdyn Hollands and Brock Finlay.

TOP LINE-UP: Recent Ipswich softball representative achievers Josh Routledge, Connor Doyle, Josh Harding, Brooke Needham, Jessica Rohde, Nicholas Webb and Jarrod Russell. Missing from the photo were Aiden Blackmore, Jakiah Hill, Jourdyn Hollands and Brock Finlay. Cordell Richardson

A SURGE in representative success is putting Ipswich back on the softball map.

The recent state squad and national team selections are due to a renewed commitment from Ipswich Softball Association and Rep Committee officials, according to Derek Doyle.

Eleven players have made Queensland club, school and development squads, of which three have also represented Australian sides on international tours.

They are Joshua Routledge, Connor Doyle, Jessie Rohde, Josh Harding, Jakiah Hill, Nick Webb, Brooke Needham, Jarrod Russell, Jourdyn Hollands, Brock Finlay and Aiden Blackmore.

Doyle is one of 10 members on the newly-formed Ipswich Softball Rep Committee chaired by Craig Holmes.

He praised the efforts of Holmes and Ipswich Softball coaching co-ordinator Greg Bulow for overseeing the recent progress.

Apart from being on the Rep Committee, Holmes and Bulow are also Ipswich selectors and coaches.

"Everything from club land all the way through to state championships, we have a strong emphasis on development,'' Doyle said.

"We can't overlook the work the ISA committee have done as part of the success of these kids.''

ISA president Mitchell Crawford and association secretary Christine Denkel have played vital roles.

"As a parent of one of these kids their support has been amazing and we feel as parents and players that we have the full support of association,'' Doyle said.

"We try and push our players to have a go.''

That includes offering "entry level'' academy training for players aged 14 and under to encourage them to see what is involved in trialling for rep teams and what higher level training is all about.

The latest group of Ipswich players chosen in state squads have already competed.

Routledge, Doyle and Rohde represented Australia on recent tours to New Zealand and the United States.

Some of the Ipswich state squad reps have future camps to continue their progress.

Rep Committee member Doyle said the focus now was building momentum after seeing so many players rewarded for their development work.

"So we can continue to grow a strong association and to get these players into some of these rep teams,'' he said.

"Get Ipswich back on the map as a softball destination.''

Here's the recent representative achievers:

Joshua Routledge: Queensland under-17 boys team and men's U18 Friendships Queensland team.

Routledge, a finalist in this year's City of Ipswich Sports Awards, was also in the under-16 boys Australian team that toured New Zealand.

Connor Doyle: Boys under-15 Queensland Development team.

Doyle was also in the under-14 boys Aussie side that toured New Zealand.

Jessie Rohde: Queensland under-17 girls team and Queensland School Sports under-19 side.

Rohde was in the under-16 Aussie team that toured Minnesota in the United States.

Josh Harding: Men's U23 Queensland team.

Brooke Needham: Girls U15 Queensland Development team.

Nick Webb: Boys U15 Queensland Development team.

Jarrod Russell: Men's U23 Queensland team.

Aiden Blackmore: Boys U17 Queensland team, men's U18 Friendships Queensland team and Queensland School Sports under-19 team.

Jakiah Hill: Men's U18 Friendships Queensland team and Queensland School Sports team.

Jourdyn Hollands: Men's U23 Queensland team.

Brock Finlay: Men's U23 Queensland team.