Major Boonah business celebrates expansion

MORE JOBS: Scenic Rim mayor Greg Christensen opens the new Furniture Court store in Beaudesert with Tina and David Holdorf and their son Zavier.

AFTER operating for over 20 years in Boonah, the Holdorf family has expanded their Furniture Court business into Beaudesert, and are loving the attitude of people across the Scenic Rim who have offered their unwavering support for a local family business.

David grew up in the family business, spending time at the Boonah store after school as a youngster, so fair to say it is in his blood.

"My parents Ray and Roslyn started their business in the old church in 1989 in Boonah,” David said. "Mum worked in the then local Homeflair furniture shop in 1990 and this really began her love affair with furniture retailing.

"We've just celebrated five years in Ipswich and now have the new store in Beaudesert. We quietly opened the doors in November, as there was no point doing a 'big bang' opening until we had everything sorted.

"It's a great showroom, particularly location-wise. We looked at Beaudesert a few years ago but there was no real estate to speak of.

"At the same time we were due to renew in Ipswich, the store in Beaudesert presented itself as the former tenants R.T. Edwards were getting out of major showrooms. We'd already received customers from Beaudesert to our Boonah store, as the only other option for them was Browns Plains or the coast, which was over half an hour drive. .”

It was a meeting with Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen that sealed the deal as they considered where to open their new store.

"Our question was to go either to Beaudesert or Jimboomba, and we met with the mayor. We saw the plans for Beaudesert, to reignite it, to create a 'village' feel. To really make it a shopping hub, and that was enough to convince us that Beaudesert is going to continue to be a vibrant place for now and into the future. I really think the future is good for Beaudesert. We have a couple of local staff who can't believe the response from customers, they are genuinely happy to see us in town. I think of it as 'Boonah on a larger scale, people have a great 'local' mentality, they want to support you,” David said.

"It also makes our volume buys easier to manage. I was having trouble getting deliveries from a couple of manufacturers in Sydney and Melbourne, but now I'm buying for three stores I'm getting attention from these furniture companies, and I can get better deals, better service from them, which I can then pass on to our customers.”

David always employs locals, and for good reason.

"They (our staff) like to hold their head high in the local community. One of our staff that works at Beaudesert lives local, and her husband and daughter both work at the local hardware store. It is satisfying when the one family can assist with the renovation through Mitre 10 and complete the room with Furniture from our store, which means they tend to go the extra mile for their customers,” David said.

"The response has been very positive to us coming to town, we often get comments that it's a city store in a country location, and I think there is still a renovation revolution in full swing in this country. It's very topical globally...people are steering away from overseas travel and spending money on their homes instead. Furniture styling has definitely changed, one example is the home theatre experience. That's their escape room now, it used to be the 'pool room', and now people are choosing to bring the cinema to their home.