Gatton ANZ customers have been told via email that the branch will close this year. Photo: File
Major bank to permanently close Gatton branch

Ali Kuchel
12th Mar 2021 3:00 PM
Gatton ANZ bankers have been told via email that the town’s branch will close this year.

The Gatton Star can confirm the ANZ branch will close on August 25.

It’s unknown if branch employees will stay with the company.

In April last year, ANZ Gatton was temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and staff members were called upon to assist call centres deal with a spike in customer demands.

From June 1, 2020, the branch was reopened from 9.30am to 1pm weekdays, except for Wednesdays.

But from August 25, the branch will close its doors for good, however the major bank is hopeful an ATM will remain in Gatton.

ANZ bankers who want to visit a branch will be forced to travel to Toowoomba or Ipswich after the Gatton closure.

ANZ district manager Steven Straub said a customer shift to online and digital banking had been a major change for the bank.

“Across ANZ last year, 70 per cent of our customers preferred digital banking options and our few remaining passbook-only customers have been choosing to use debit cards for the first time,” Mr Straub said.

He said just 12 per cent of customers used branches, which meant ANZ was completing about one transaction per customer, per month, over the counter.

“For our business customers we have relationship bankers that will continue to visit local businesses at their locations and be available on the phone,” Mr Straub said.

The branch closure was announced to ANZ Gatton staff last week, and Mr Straub said the company was making every effort to find redeployment opportunities within the bank.

“To help them succeed in their new roles, we will provide our employees access to the right tools, training and networks,” he said.

“We have roles available for people outside of major metropolitan areas, including opportunities to work remotely.”

