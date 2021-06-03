Major bank signals more branches will close

ANZ has admitted more branches are likely to close. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Geraghty

ANZ has admitted more bank branches are likely to close due to customers’ rapid uptake of online services.

The Melbourne-based bank has revealed only 8 per cent of its customers now solely rely on branches, with the majority opting to use online platforms as a primary service.

ANZ head of distribution Kath Bray said branch closures across the country would be inevitable in coming years as more people switched to digital transactions.

The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the shift when a vast number of branches were forced to close, pushing customers to online and phone banking services.

The Melbourne-based bank says only 8 per cent of its customer base now solely rely on branches. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Sarah Matray

Ms Bray said customers had been reluctant to switch back to branches.

“We have not seen a restoration of activity (for everyday banking) in our branches,” she said.

ANZ is not the only major bank looking to shrink the size of its branch network, with NAB and Westpac announcing a number of closures this year, some in major cities.

ANZ says branches will still play an important role. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Naomi Jellicoe

Despite the shrinking footprint of physical stores, Ms Bray said branches would still be vital to ANZ’s network, but would be designed to deal with more complex issues such as home loans and financial hardship.

“We still need branches but fewer of them,” she said.

“They need to be set up differently. You need them orientated around sitting down and having those more meaningful home loan conversations.”

Part of this restructure will see less traditional teller banking layouts designed to take cash and more staff to sit with customers.

Ms Bray said staff within branches would be important to ensure people were educated in knowing how to use ANZ’s online systems, particularly for older and more vulnerable customers.

Originally published as Major bank signals more branches will close