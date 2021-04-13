Major auto chain wants to set up in shopping centre

Mettle Projects has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council to establish a MyCar store at Town Square shopping centre in Redbank Plains.

Mettle Projects has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council to establish a MyCar store at Town Square shopping centre in Redbank Plains.

A LARGE national automotive chain is hoping to set up a new workshop in an Ipswich shopping centre.

Mettle Projects has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council to establish a MyCar store at Town Square shopping centre in Redbank Plains.

Previously known as Kmart Tyre and Auto, MyCar Tyre and Auto provides car servicing, tyre replacement and repairs with more than 250 locations around Australia.

It would be located on the basement level of the shopping centre.

There are already two set up in Ipswich; in Redbank Plaza shopping centre and Orion shopping centre in Springfield.

The proposal involves construction of a 432 sqm workshop on the basement level of Town Square.

The proposed building would “absorb” more than 20 existing car spaces of the 674 spaces located on the basement level.

The two-storey shopping centre currently has more than 1220 spaces across the site.

“The Service Trades Use has a footprint of 340 sqm and is setback greater than 100m from the northern and western boundaries of the site,” the application notes.

LOCAL NEWS: Government makes call on Ipswich Transit Centre

“The location of the built form will result in a minor reconfiguration of the aisle layout for the car park in that location, however it will not result in restrictions to access or circulation issues within the basement.”

The businesses are usually set up within or adjacent to major shopping centres around the country.

“The building itself is completely contained within the basement structure and comprises the reception (38 sqm) and workshop (278 sqm) at ground level and a mezzanine office (44 sqm) and storage at the upper level,” the application notes.

“The proposed use benefits from being co‐located with the shopping centre and it is found to be beneficial for high turnover services provided by the MyCar Tyre and Auto use.

There are more than 250 MyCar stores across Australia.

“Fast services generally result in the customer remaining on‐site/shopping whilst the car or tyres are being repaired.

“During that time the car would be parked within the building, then relocated to one of the 14 allocated car parking spaces for the use.

“Despite being a shortfall in car parking, it is considered that the way the use operates would not create a significant increase in parking demand for the shopping centre car park.”

DON’T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards



Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.