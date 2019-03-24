Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

MAJOR ARREST: $350k fleeced from real estate agency

Carlie Walker
by
22nd Mar 2019 7:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 64-YEAR-OLD woman will face court next month accused of stealing about $350,000 from a Hervey Bay real estate agency.

It is alleged the woman, a Sunshine Acres resident, was an employee of the agency when she misappropriated the money.

The alleged crimes took place between 2010 and 2018.

Police will allege the woman used her position within the agency to access various accounts and take the money.

She will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on April 11.

See Saturday's Chronicle for a full report.

More Stories

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay real estate
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    'Jets of old' ready to explode after thriller

    premium_icon 'Jets of old' ready to explode after thriller

    News It wasn't quite the Jets of old but anyone who watched Ipswich's blazing finish would sense that exciting prospect might be close.

    Two stabbed at hospital in southeast

    premium_icon Two stabbed at hospital in southeast

    News Two hospital employees stabbed by patient at Logan

    Meet American import with valuable Ipswich bond

    premium_icon Meet American import with valuable Ipswich bond

    News Jayden settles quickly into new team environment

    Dr Tim provides care for all animals big and small

    premium_icon Dr Tim provides care for all animals big and small

    News "Situated nearly on the edge of town, I do get everything”