Majak Daw in action for North Melbourne.
AFL

Majak: I’ve been blessed with a second chance at life

by Ben Higgins
15th Jan 2019 2:52 PM
North Melbourne star Majak Daw has spoken for the first time since his bridge fall last year.

The key defender penned a heart-felt letter to fans on the Kangaroos website, saying he'd been given a second chance at life.

"I'm making huge strides with my recovery, both physically and mentally," he said.

"I have been blessed with a second chance at life.

 

North Melbourne star Majak Daw. Picture: Michael Klein
"My attitude and outlook towards everything has improved.

"I hope to be back out there playing in the blue and white stripes soon."

Daw fell from the Bolte Bridge into the Yarra River in December, suffering a suspected broken hip and serious pelvic injuries.

Daw comes from a large family, including eight siblings, who he helps support.

South Sudanese community leader Richard Deng said at the time it was a "difficult" time for Daw's family.

Plans to make each of the 18 clubs spend a mandatory amount of money on mental health experts were being considered by league bosses before the Daw incident.

 

MAJAK DAW'S OPEN LETTER

To all our beloved fans and members, I just wanted to thank everyone for their love and support over the past month.

The circumstances surrounding my incident have been extremely challenging for my family, friends and anyone that knows me for that matter.

Thank you all for respecting my need for privacy and for giving me the chance to get better going forward.

 

If you need support please phone Lifeline 24/7 on 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au/gethelp

You can also contact Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636, or Kids' Helpline on 1800 55 1800

