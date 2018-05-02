Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A maintenance worker made a horrific discovery in a shopping centre bathroom when he looked behind the wall.
A maintenance worker made a horrific discovery in a shopping centre bathroom when he looked behind the wall.
News

Shocking find in shopping centre bathroom

2nd May 2018 7:57 AM

WHILE trying to fix a toilet in a shopping centre bathroom, a maintenance worker made a shocking discovery when he looked behind the wall.

The worker was repairing a toilet in the women's bathroom at CORE Shopping Centre in Alberta, Canada, when he stumbled upon a corpse, the Calgary Sun reported.

A police spokeswoman explained that the body was found behind the flush panel connecting to the toilet.

"If you were to look at the toilet, there's a panel behind it so that when people move it would automatically flush," she said. "When they removed that panel, they found a deceased person behind that wall."

People have not yet determined whether the death is suspicious. The spokeswoman said it was possible someone crawling through the vent fell from above and got stuck in the wall.

"That would be the most logical at this point is that it was from above," she said. "So that is obviously something they would be looking at is someone crawling through the ventilation system."

Yellow caution tape was draped across the bathroom entrance during the day as security guards kept the bathroom closed to the public.

An hour later, the body was removed.

bathroom canada dead body shopping centre

Top Stories

    Police breakthrough in fake money racket

    premium_icon Police breakthrough in fake money racket

    News DETECTIVES have lifted the lid on an alleged counterfeit money printing operation in Ipswich.

    • 2nd May 2018 11:18 AM
    It’s official: New Lions Springfield HQ confirmed

    premium_icon It’s official: New Lions Springfield HQ confirmed

    AFL The Brisbane Lions are finally, officially, moving to Springfield

    REVEALED: Deadline set for city's NBN rollout

    premium_icon REVEALED: Deadline set for city's NBN rollout

    Technology The NBN Co has responded to a councillor's attack on its rollout

    Hotel's aged-care transformation plan approved

    premium_icon Hotel's aged-care transformation plan approved

    News It will signal the end of Ipswich's only five-star hotel

    • 2nd May 2018 11:03 AM

    Local Partners