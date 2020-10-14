Maintaining hunger key to Ipswich City securing premiership

The 2020 Ipswich City Bulls Senior and Reserve Grade teams that have qualified for the second stage of this year’s Brisbane Women’s Premier League competition. Picture: Talitha Rice

ONE goal achieved. The major mission just beginning.

The Ipswich City Bulls women are challenging for more success in this year's Brisbane Women's Premier League football competition.

The Bulls Senior and Reserve Grade teams have both qualified for this season's second stage, top six series.

The Bulls first grade side finished the regular season on top with nine wins and one loss from their 10 encounters.

City's latest 4-0 win over Grange Thistle secured the Bulls a handy second stage advantage over Coomera and Peninsula Power.

Coomera and Peninsula both finished with seven wins, a draw and two losses.

"We're still going strong - five points clear - and it's a good position to be in,'' Bulls head coach Archy Kahondo said.

The Bulls have a chance to extend their points edge by beating Coomera in Sunday's 5.30pm clash at Sutton Park.

Having finished fifth in the regular season, the Bulls Reserves also face Coomera in Sunday's 3.30pm clash at Brassall.

The Bulls Reserves are on 19 points, behind Coomera (24), Virginia (23), Peninsula (23) and AC Carina (19).

Kahondo was encouraged by the progress being made in the Brassall-based club's women's program.

"We're definitely trying to assimilate those younger player into the top side,'' he said.

"We are really trying to build that pathway for the junior girls into the top side.''

However, with five more matches to determine the 2020 premiers, he wants his side to maintain its dedication.

Scoring 36 goals and only conceding five has pleased the first-year Bulls coach.

"It's just testimony to our game plan. The girls are listening to the game plan and executing on game day,'' he said.

"I just hope we get more of that in the second half as well.''

Kahondo was confident his team could finish the season on a high.

"It all comes down to the girls having that hunger,'' he said.

In a long, COVID-impacted season, Kahondo said it was important to give his players time off training when needed and be mindful of family needs.

"It's just really managing that stress and not putting too much on them,'' he said.

"But at the moment, everyone is very keen and ready to finish up strong.''

In the previous win over Grange, Shani Wilton scored twice. Sophie Weatherby and Natasha Ridley also found the net.