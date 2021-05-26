Main Roads ‘reviewing’ options for bottleneck nightmare

THE state government looks as though it could be heading back to the drawing board on proposed plans for the long overdue upgrade to the Warrego Highway-Mount Crosby interchange.

Community consultation conducted by the Department of Transport and Main Roads closed in August last year, but the department is yet to reveal the nature of the feedback it received.

The current design proposes to increase capacity on the southern (North Tivoli) roundabout with an additional circulating lane, as well as a reconfigured and simplified northern (Chuwar) roundabout which includes the addition of a slip lane for through traffic travelling north (towards Karalee) and restricting access to and from Coal Rd.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden.

Plans also include a dedicated pedestrian and bicycle bridge over the highway to the west of the Mount Crosby Rd overpass.



A department spokesman said it was now “reviewing the proposed option in line with the feedback” received about the project.

“We will communicate the findings back to the community soon,” he said.



“TMR will seek further feedback from the community and key stakeholders, and keep them updated as the project progresses.”

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said he wasn’t aware if any changes had been made to the proposed plans, or if they had been scrapped completely to start from scratch.

Mr Madden made three suggestions for changes to the proposed design in his own submission.

The federal government allocated $4 million to the upgrade in this month’s budget, which Mr Madden said was matched by $1 million by the state government on an 80/20 split for the “scoping phase” of the project.

“On February 23 I asked a question on notice (to Transport Minister Mark Bailey) as to the status of the upgrade of the interchange,” Mr Madden said.

“In his response the minister said the department was preparing a project proposal report (for submission to the federal government) and it seems it was this report that led to the federal government’s $4 million in funding.”

Mr Madden said he has tabled another question on notice to the minister on Wednesday seeking details on what work will be undertaken as part of this scoping phase and when motorists can expect construction on the upgrade to begin.

Now in his seventh year as an MP, Mr Madden has missed the past two days of parliament due to sickness.

Mr Bailey has also also been out of action this week as he is ill.

“I’m reliant on information I receive from the minister and the department,” Mr Madden said.

“At the last sitting of parliament I had a meeting with the minister and the department. He said he would be issuing a media release as to the status of the project.

“I haven’t been able to speak to the minister since I saw the federal budget.

“I absolutely share the concerns of road users who have to use this interchange. I use it myself. The traffic backing up to the bridge now is just unacceptable.”

Mr Bailey said investment in the upgrade is one of the government’s “highest priorities” for funding due to the “safety and capacity concerns at this interchange”.

