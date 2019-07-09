Maiden Pacific Test has family overjoyed

RARE COMMODITY: Fiji Bulikula's Tanika Marshall alongside Brothers' teammates Lucy Yakapo and Kody House at North Ipswich Reserve earlier this year.

RARE COMMODITY: Fiji Bulikula's Tanika Marshall alongside Brothers' teammates Lucy Yakapo and Kody House at North Ipswich Reserve earlier this year. Cordell Richardson

RUGBY LEAGUE: Brothers women's rugby league talent Tanika Marshall struggled to find adequate superlatives to describe the unforgettable experience she had while starring for the Fijian Bulikula late last month.

The first ever Fijian women's national side, named after the rare golden cowrie shell, took on the Papua New Guinea Orchids in the inaugural Pacific Test Match at Leichhardt Oval on June 22.

Comprising nine Fiji-based players and nine Fijian Australian residents, it was a special occasion for the newly-formed Bulikula, with the team celebrating its international debut with a stirring 28-0 victory.

"It was awesome,” said Marshall, who is the daughter of former Ipswich Jet Brendon Marshall.

"The PNG girls were so tough and had a lot of heart. They were just like us - so proud to represent their country. It was an amazing atmosphere. You could just tell how much it meant to everyone.”

Marshall is proud to be both Fijian and Aboriginal, and she has appeared for the First Nation Gems representative outfit previously.

Her Fijian heritage derives from her mother's father.

While many of her family travelled to Sydney to support, he still lives in Fiji and was unable to make the trip. But he could not be prouder to watch on television his granddaughter wear her country's colours with distinction.

"You can't really explain it,” Marshall said. "I'm so proud to represent my family. I appreciate their support.

"I felt like I was representing my Fijian family and my Indigenous family.”

Having grown up in Australia, Marshall considers herself more familiar with Indigenous culture than that of Fiji.

Ahead of the historic clash, the Bulikula prepared at a week-long camp with the Fijian Bati men's side, captained by Korbin Sims.

She said interacting in such a positive environment had been an incredible opportunity to embrace that side of her heritage and learn more about her roots.

"It was such a privilege,” she said.

"It was crazy. They have so much heart and they are so grateful. It really put things into perspective.

"Every day was so emotional. They are just so happy all of the time.”

Ipswich Brothers and Fijian rugby league player Tanika Marshall.

Spirituality and faith were recurring themes throughout, with pastoral sessions held every morning and afternoon.

Marshall said the men's team had been unbelievable supporters, sharing their knowledge and offering advice willingly.

She said it was exciting to see the growth of women's rugby league and sport more generally.

The Bulikula will reassemble in October to face an Australian Prime Minister's XIII in their next test.

"A few of my teammates had never played before,” Marshall said.

"It was their first game of rugby league. They had only played sevens, so I can't wait to see how they improve.”

Meanwhile, Marshall and her Brothers teammates are preparing for a difficult challenge against Burleigh this weekend.

They will start outsiders with Queensland captain Ali Brigginshaw still out injured.

"We are definitely the underdogs, which is good because they won't expect us to come out firing,” she said.

"Hopefully, we can get the job done.”

Last week, the Brothers team with high hopes of featuring in the grand final drew 12-12 with Tweed Heads.

Three of the blue and white's stars made the NRLW team of the week, including Marshall, Kody House and Taimane Levu.