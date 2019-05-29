Menu
Talented teenager Cassi Marie will perform at Saturday's Somerset Art Beat Festival in Toogoolawah.
Maiden art beat festival for Somerset town

28th May 2019 9:07 AM

SOMERSET musicians, visual artists and school students will take centre stage at this Saturday's first ever Art Beat Festival in Toogoolawah.

The celebration will showcase all things art and culture, with market stalls, live music, dance performances, workshops, food and more.

The festival will be held at the award-winning Somerset Regional Art Gallery - The Condensery at 29 Factory Rd, Toogoolawah from 12pm to 4pm.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said local performers would include the Pete Edwards Band and Lowood State High School.

"This is something new for the Somerset region, and I encourage everyone to spread the word and come along on the day," Cr Lehmann said.

"It's a great opportunity to pack a picnic for family and friends, and also remember to bring a hat, water, sunscreen and money for the food and art stalls."

The Somerset Art Beat Festival is supported by Somerset Regional Council in partnership with Creative Alliance.

It will coincide with the official opening of the new touring exhibition, Wanderlust, presented by Flying Arts and featuring winning works from the 2018 Queensland Regional Art Awards.

