Maha Sinnathamby reveals his simple formula for success

OPEN: John Howard and Maha Sinnathamby at USQ in 2006. QT File

IT IS easy now for Maha Sinnathamby to sit back and soak up the success of his business.

The accomplished engineer offered some tips for others wanting to replicate his career success.

"Just be prepared,” he laughs.

"You're on a rollercoaster and we have been on a rollercoaster.

"There will be a lot of ups and downs.”

When Mr Sinnathamby landed in Brisbane in 1985 with Yoga and their four children it was for a fresh start in life.

He had made and lost a fortune in the Perth property market.

His company, Murdoch Constructions, collapsed when he tried to take it public.

He met his future business partner when Bob Sharpless, a young engineer who had just finished his MBA, approached him for a job.

Mr Sinnathamby said it would have to be work experience; he didn't have the money to pay Mr Sharpless.

The pits of failure in Perth came after Mr Sinnathamby failed at university.

"I'm a failure, I've failed many times,” he said.

"There's something in human nature that I strongly believe and what my dad taught me when I failed at university.

"When I failed at university, I wrote to my dad and said sorry I let you down because he found it hard to put me through uni.

"He said son, just keep going.”

Mr Sinnathamby remains a strong believer that with darkness will come light.

"The darkest night brings the brightest dawn,” he declares.

"When you have a failure, when you have surmounted some obstacle, say to yourself tomorrow will be a better day and just keep going.”

Education is another vital skill for any successful person.

"Beyond education, you have to have the passion and commitment and the energy to keep going,” he said.

From the failures of university to a 42nd ranking on Forbes' 2017 Australian Rich List, Mr Sinnathamby has come quite a way.

His $900 million fortune came as a result of success, an important priority.

"I think the future generation should understand that if they want to be successful, chase the success and money will follow,” he said.

"That's my formula, don't chase the money.

"Think really big and you will be big.”