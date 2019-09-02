Magpies threat level rises after swooping performance

Wests player Trent Davison (left) displays his determination during a Combined Competition match this season. He's keen to help the Magpies mount a stern challenge against Norths in this weekend's preliminary final.

Kevin Farmer

SENIOR Wests player Trent Davison declared his well-drilled team was on the finals' warpath after a scoring spree in their Ipswich A-Grade elimination final.

With fourth-placed Easts mounting a strong challenge in the first two quarters, the Magpies had to rediscover some attacking prowess to qualify for this weekend's preliminary final.

The Magpies did, running away 7-2 winners at the Ipswich Hockey Complex on Saturday night.

After scoring Wests' first and fourth goals, Davison said the Magpies had nothing to fear preparing to play Norths in their next do-or-die encounter.

"We haven't scored many goals over the year so it was nice to get a few in the net at this time of the year,'' Davison said. "We knew if we kept going we were going to find the net.

"It's just about backing ourselves and going for 70 minutes.

"In the past, we've been a very defensive side and this year we're trying to get our strikers into it more.''

Although Wests recently lost the talented Caleb McCoombes to injury and had the return of experienced campaigner Todd Watson cut short, Davison was confident the "walking wounded'' Magpies were ready to swoop.

"I know that we've got a game next week rather than sweating on results as we have in the past,'' the A-Grade Player of the Year finalist said.

"When you get to finals, you know it's time to switch on.

"The big difference from last year is the fact that we've got a bit of depth now.

"We've had five, six, seven, eight blokes out throughout the year and we've had blokes in and doing a job, coming up and doing really well for us.''

He said having skilful Ipswich product Steve Rogers and Maryborough recruit Tony Dakin penetrating up front was invaluable. Both scored twice on Saturday night with Rogers dashing back from Brisbane where the international umpire was officiating.

"Dodge (Rogers) came back and Tony has started finding some form,'' Davison said.

Wests' other goal came from a Tom Picton stroke in the second quarter.

Easts' goals were scored by Steve Bayliss (first quarter) and Adrian Cross (final period).

Lowood State High PE teacher Davison joined Wests a few years ago from Hancocks after sharing in a premiership when Jake Burns returned as captain/coach.

He said it was encouraging seeing a group of Wests' youngsters building a strong senior network at the club.

"We're going to succeed if we play as a team,'' he said.

"We're not a team of superstars. We're a superstar team, or that's what we are trying to be anyway.

"At the end of the day we're third, which makes it tough, but at the same time we're not here just to make up the numbers.

"What's the point of playing if you're not going to rip and tear sort of thing.

"We're going to go in next week with no fear and whatever happens, happens. Hopefully we get the W (win).''

Elimination final: Wests 7 (Trent Davison 2, Tony Dakin 2, Stephen Rogers 2, Thomas Picton) d Easts 2 (Adrian Cross, Steven Bayliss).

Preliminary final: Sunday (6.45pm) - Norths v Wests.