AFL

Magpie star set to miss Tigers showdown

by Jon Ralph and Lauren Wood
20th May 2020 5:30 PM
Collingwood has confirmed Adam Treloar has suffered calf tightness in a setback likely to see him miss a blockbuster Round 2 clash against Richmond.

Treloar had already missed Round 1 with hamstring issues suffered in a Marsh Series clash but had been fully fit to return to training.

The Pies still have three full weeks of training before the June 11 clash.

 

AFL INJURY LIST: WHO'S HURT AT YOUR CLUB

 

But given his lack of a full fitness base with match simulation and game loads it would seem extremely unlikely he would be risked in such a high-stakes game.

Collingwood was in marauding form without him in its demolition of the Western Bulldogs in Round 1 and the Pies have their eyes on a prize much later in the season.

 

The Pies said Treloar would make a "staged return" to full training after calf tightness in his first training session on Monday at the Holden Centre.

"Adam was feeling tight and came from the track as a precaution. A scan has confirmed a minor strain that will see Adam's training loads wound back for a week or two," Collingwood football boss Geoff Walsh said.

In the Pies' 52-point win against the Dogs, Collingwood had 42 inside-50s to 22 and 34 clearances to 21 including a 15-5 centre square clearance domination.

So the Pies will be confident they can still take on Richmond's stars including Dustin Martin and Trent Cotchin in their expected Round 2 match-up without Treloar.

 

 

 

