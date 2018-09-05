Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Magpies are watching you.
Magpies are watching you. Max Fleet
Environment

MAGPIE MAP: Attack hot spots in Ipswich and where to avoid

Emma Clarke
by
5th Sep 2018 2:11 PM | Updated: 3:08 PM

IT'S spring and magpies around Ipswich are out in force.

A number of attacks have been reported already and some cyclists have been injured when magpies pecked at them.

Swooping usually only happens for six weeks a year.

Cyclists have reported attacks to website magpiealert.com at Jambaroo Way, Karana Downs, Junction Rd, Karalee, Queensborough Pde, Karalee, Hunter St, Brassall, Macrae St, Coalfalls, Sydney St, Brassall and Station Rd, Wacol in the past month.

A cyclist reported they were injured when they were attacked at Forest Hill Fervale Rd at Lowood on September 2.

"Attacked by the same bird both coming an going. Both attacks drew blood," the cyclist, John, said.

Readers have spotted swopping magpies at Mellor Pl, Brassall, Cole St, Blackston Rd and Glebe Rd at Silkstone, Immaculate Heart Church at Leichhardt, Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains, Jacaranda St, East Ipswich, Cole St, Silkstone, Lowood Minden Rd, Minden, Whitehill Rd and Reif St at Flinders View.

Research has shown aggressive magpies have become defensive due to hostile behaviour displayed by humans, and have resulted in more protective parenting behaviours that include swooping.
 

Related Items

magpie attacks magpie map magpies spring watch out
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Car crashes into Ipswich shop

    Car crashes into Ipswich shop

    News EMERGENCY services have responded to reports of a car running into a shop front in Bell St in Ipswich's CBD.

    • 5th Sep 2018 3:09 PM
    'Our house was shaking': Driver slams into neighbour's home

    'Our house was shaking': Driver slams into neighbour's home

    News "I went driving around the block and suddenly the car went flying"

    Morning run ends in disturbing discovery

    Morning run ends in disturbing discovery

    News Why would some one do this?

    106 days in jail 'a wake-up call' for father-to-be

    premium_icon 106 days in jail 'a wake-up call' for father-to-be

    Crime Fuel drive-offs, unlawful use of cars were the most serious charges

    • 5th Sep 2018 3:04 PM

    Local Partners