MAGPIE MAP: Attack hot spots in Ipswich and where to avoid

IT'S spring and magpies around Ipswich are out in force.

A number of attacks have been reported already and some cyclists have been injured when magpies pecked at them.

Swooping usually only happens for six weeks a year.



Cyclists have reported attacks to website magpiealert.com at Jambaroo Way, Karana Downs, Junction Rd, Karalee, Queensborough Pde, Karalee, Hunter St, Brassall, Macrae St, Coalfalls, Sydney St, Brassall and Station Rd, Wacol in the past month.



A cyclist reported they were injured when they were attacked at Forest Hill Fervale Rd at Lowood on September 2.



"Attacked by the same bird both coming an going. Both attacks drew blood," the cyclist, John, said.



Readers have spotted swopping magpies at Mellor Pl, Brassall, Cole St, Blackston Rd and Glebe Rd at Silkstone, Immaculate Heart Church at Leichhardt, Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains, Jacaranda St, East Ipswich, Cole St, Silkstone, Lowood Minden Rd, Minden, Whitehill Rd and Reif St at Flinders View.



Research has shown aggressive magpies have become defensive due to hostile behaviour displayed by humans, and have resulted in more protective parenting behaviours that include swooping.

