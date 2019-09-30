Menu
A young magpie is recovering in hospital after being captured and set on fire in a "barbaric" incident that's horrified rescuers.
Crime

Magpie captured, set on fire in shocking case

Matty Holdsworth
30th Sep 2019 11:30 AM | Updated: 12:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG magpie is lucky to be alive after being captured and set on fire in a "barbaric" animal cruelty case that's horrified authorities.

The magpie was found by a member of public on Saturday afternoon at Alexandra Headland and rushed to Wildlife Rescue Sunshine Coast.

The bird was reportedly missing from its nest for two days.

 

A young magpie is recovering in hospital after being captured and set on fire in a "barbaric" incident that's horrified rescuers.

 

Wildlife Rescue Sunshine Coast founder Claire Smith said the bird was found near Edward and Victor streets and taken to Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.

She said the bird's injuries dismissed speculation that it was electrocuted.

"The areas of burning on the bird, the tails and wings are in keeping with fire, not electrocution," Ms Smith said.

"A bird touching 40,000 volts would not have survived. We regularly see this with flying foxes and possums quite often."

A young magpie is recovering in hospital after being captured and set on fire in a "barbaric" incident that's horrified rescuers.

Ms Smith urged people with any information to come forward.

"What sort of low-life scum would do this? Someone needs to be held accountable for this barbaric act," she said.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said no complaint had yet been made but urged members of the public to come forward so investigations could get under way.

Mr Beatty said he was shocked to hear the act was deliberate.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

