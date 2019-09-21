Magistrate's spray for man caught dodging community service

Clinton Patrick Noy, 19, from Fernvale, pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed when disqualified by a court order on June 14; possession of dangerous drugs; and contravening a community service order.

A YOUNG man who failed to comply with a community service order was described as "lazy” when he faced court again this week.

On his return to an Ipswich court on new charges, the magistrate heard how Clinton Noy only completed 10 hours of a 180-hour community service order.

Clinton Patrick Noy, 19, from Fernvale, pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed when disqualified by court order on June 14; possession of dangerous drugs; and contravening a community service order.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said it was 10pm when Esk police intercepted the driver at Fernvale.

After the car stopped a female was seen to get out of the passenger seat, with the male driver swapping places in an attempt to avoid detection.

Sgt Caldwell said Noy was also seen to stuff something down the front of his pants.

A small clip seal bag with white crystal substance was found in a subsequent search.

The court heard the bag held about one gram of the drug ice.

Defence lawyer Alexis Oxley said a fine would be an appropriate punishment for the offences.

Noy was also subject to a supervised probation order until December 2020 after his previous conviction.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Noy was caught just two days after being dealt with by Brisbane Magistrates Court.

She said he was sentenced to a probation order for stealing and drug possession.

"Your compliance with the work order was quite pathetic, uncooperative and fairly lazy,” she said.

"You attended one day then failed to attend the next four weeks.

"I can't force you to do community service. If you can't be bothered then I will fine you,” she said.

Ms Sturgess revoked the original court order and calculated what the unfinished work hours were worth, fining Noy $3500. Noy was also fined $600 for the previous offence of driving with drugs in his system, with his licence disqualified for two years.