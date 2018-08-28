Magistrate's ire at repeat offender's 13th offence

DISQUALIFIED driver Stuart McDonald was already under the shadow of a suspended jail term when he got behind the wheel of a car to drive to the servo.

A court this week heard it was McDonald's 13th offence of disqualified driving, with his troubling history containing 12 previous convictions for the same offence.

Stuart James McDonald, 25, from Silkstone, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving when disqualified by court order as a repeat offender at Silkstone on June 16; driving an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle; and registration offences.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said McDonald was given credit of 170 days served in custody but still owed 12 months on the remainder of the suspended sentence imposed for previous offences.

Defence lawyer John Shanahan said McDonald had an appalling criminal history but had "an extremely prejudicial childhood". He had completed courses to improve his work abilities and was a qualified snake catcher.

"This time he did not escalate the situation by trying to flee from police," Mr Shanahan said.

Ms Sturgess queried why McDonald should not serve the balance of the suspended jail sentence.

"He's got a shocking history. And still driving when he is not entitled to," she said.

She said that when police spoke to him, McDonald denied driving, saying he was a passenger.

"The vehicle had cancelled plates that belonged to a different vehicle," she said.

"Truly an appalling history."

Ms Sturgess said McDonald's 18-month jail sentence had been suspended after he served 170 days for six offences of driving when disqualified, five for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and six offences of failing to stop for police.

She said his history contained a total of 12 convictions for driving when disqualified, seven for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, nine for unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and seven offences of fail to stop.

"You have shown a complete disregard to licencing laws and the safety of other road users," Ms Sturgess said.

"You're a man who well and truly knows that he is not to drive.

"Contemptuous of the laws, for the sake of going to a shop to get snacks.

"It's not unjust to activate that remaining sentence.

"All you had to do was keep out of trouble. First thing not to do was get behind the wheel of a car. Stupid to do so. The suspended sentence has come back to bite you Mr McDonald."

Ms Sturgess activated the remaining 12 month sentence.

McDonald was sentenced to nine months jail for his latest offence with a parole release date of November 27. He was disqualified from driving for five years.