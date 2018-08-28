Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Magistrate's ire at repeat offender's 13th offence

Ross Irby
by
28th Aug 2018 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DISQUALIFIED driver Stuart McDonald was already under the shadow of a suspended jail term when he got behind the wheel of a car to drive to the servo.

A court this week heard it was McDonald's 13th offence of disqualified driving, with his troubling history containing 12 previous convictions for the same offence.

Stuart James McDonald, 25, from Silkstone, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving when disqualified by court order as a repeat offender at Silkstone on June 16; driving an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle; and registration offences.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said McDonald was given credit of 170 days served in custody but still owed 12 months on the remainder of the suspended sentence imposed for previous offences.

Defence lawyer John Shanahan said McDonald had an appalling criminal history but had "an extremely prejudicial childhood". He had completed courses to improve his work abilities and was a qualified snake catcher.

"This time he did not escalate the situation by trying to flee from police," Mr Shanahan said.

Ms Sturgess queried why McDonald should not serve the balance of the suspended jail sentence.

"He's got a shocking history. And still driving when he is not entitled to," she said.

She said that when police spoke to him, McDonald denied driving, saying he was a passenger.

"The vehicle had cancelled plates that belonged to a different vehicle," she said.

"Truly an appalling history."

Ms Sturgess said McDonald's 18-month jail sentence had been suspended after he served 170 days for six offences of driving when disqualified, five for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and six offences of failing to stop for police.

She said his history contained a total of 12 convictions for driving when disqualified, seven for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, nine for unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and seven offences of fail to stop.

"You have shown a complete disregard to licencing laws and the safety of other road users," Ms Sturgess said.

"You're a man who well and truly knows that he is not to drive.

"Contemptuous of the laws, for the sake of going to a shop to get snacks.

"It's not unjust to activate that remaining sentence.

"All you had to do was keep out of trouble. First thing not to do was get behind the wheel of a car. Stupid to do so. The suspended sentence has come back to bite you Mr McDonald."

Ms Sturgess activated the remaining 12 month sentence.

McDonald was sentenced to nine months jail for his latest offence with a parole release date of November 27. He was disqualified from driving for five years.

disqualified driving ipswich court jail sentence
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Year's supply of free burgers up for grabs

    Year's supply of free burgers up for grabs

    Business Less than a year since the first Carl's Jr opened at Redbank Plains, the US burger joint is expanding into a second Ipswich location.

    Truck Burnouts pull a big crowd

    Truck Burnouts pull a big crowd

    News Almost 150 trucks entered in the event.

    Serial rapist Fardon to be free man

    premium_icon Serial rapist Fardon to be free man

    Crime NOTORIOUS rapist Robert John Fardon will soon be a free man.

    Dutton stops au pair deportation after high profile request

    premium_icon Dutton stops au pair deportation after high profile request

    Politics It came after a request from an AFL boss

    • 28th Aug 2018 2:43 PM

    Local Partners