'Your on the road to jail': Magistrate warns young offender

HIT with a $6307 fine for failing to stop for police then hiding in the car behind a fence, a man who committed fuel drive-offs must repay hundreds of dollars he owes.

The 21-year-old appeared in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded to more than 24 charges, a magistrate saying his behaviour demonstrated total contempt for police.

Jundamarra David Wirepa, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to seven stealing charges for fuel worth $411; failing to stop for police at Coominya on January 24; doing wilful damage to police property at Lowood; four charges of operating a vehicle during a number-plate confiscation period at Pine Mt on January 27, Ironbark on January 27, Coominya on January 24, and Tivoli on February 8; obstructing police, driving unlicensed, two counts of public nuisance, possession of dangerous drugs, breach of bail, and other offences.

The fuel thefts included service stations at Booval, Moorooka, Tivoli, and Fernvale.

Magistrate Louisa Pink said although young, Wirepa had a four-page traffic history.

She said that his failing to stop for police was serious and he was liable for a mandatory jail term of 50 days or a $6307.50 fine.

Ms Pink told Wirepa that although police activated lights and sirens, he continued to drive off then hid the car behind a large fence.

Ms Pink said Wirepa seemed to have the view that the law did not apply to him.

"You have total contempt for police," she said, finding that he caused public nuisance by his behaviour.

She said if Wirepa continued on this path he would find himself in jail.

"Think about your future," Ms Pink said. "If you don't care then you will go to jail."

Defence lawyer Vince Knox outlined the difficult childhood Wirepa had experienced.

Ms Pink said that, at 21, he must now take responsibility for what he did.

Wirepa was sentenced to 12-month supervised probation. He was fined $6307 and disqualified from holding a licence for two years.