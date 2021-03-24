Magistrate wants proof mum is off drugs

Breeanna Crowe has been ordered to undergo drug testing before being sentenced for offences including disqualified driving and possession of tainted property.

A MUM caught with two stolen motorcycles has been ordered to undergo urine tests to prove she is not using drugs.

Ipswich Magistrates Court this week heard the result of that testing could be the deciding factor on whether or not she goes to jail.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum gave a stern warning to Breeanna Crowe that she likely faces a jail term because her offences occurred while on a suspended sentence.

When Crowe's lawyer said drugs were the cause of her offending, and that she was now getting professional help, Ms MacCallum sought proof that she was no longer using drugs before handing down her sentence.

Breeanna Jai Crowe, 38, a mother of two from Yamanto, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday to five offences including being in possession of tainted property; unlawful possession of a motorbike with intent to deprive; driving while disqualified; and two charges of contravening a police direction.

Prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly said one motorbike found in Crowe's garage had been reported stolen.

"She said she purchased the red Honda CB350 three days before for $150. She refused to name the person," Sgt Donnelly said.

"Said the bike was s..t as it didn't work, and that she was unaware it was stolen."

Sgt Donnelly said police intercepted Crowe driving a Ford Focus hatch on October 30.

Crowe told the officers she did not have a licence and knew she was disqualified.

"It was disqualified by court order for two years on February 27, 2020," Sgt Donnelly said.

Sgt Donnelly said it was her fifth such offence.

Crowe's lawyer said Lowe began attending Alcohol and Other Drugs Service (AODS) for counselling, and had abstained from drug use.

Ms MacCallum said Crowe already had the benefit of suspended jail sentences and seemed to have disregarded them.

"She would have been told that if she does any further offences these sentences can be activated," Ms MacCallum said.

"Going to AODS is one thing but I want to know if she is off these drugs.

"Has she done any hair follicle or urine tests?

"I want to know if she is talking rubbish."

Ms MacCallum said she was happy to adjourn the sentence until a report could be put before the court.

She said Crowe could be sent to produce urine for drug analysis.

Ms MacCallum said Crowe had five previous convictions for driving when disqualified between June and August for which she had received a suspended jail term of six months.

She said Crowe also received a suspended jail sentence for charges of dishonesty.

Ms MacCallum said the urine test could be the difference between serving some jail time or getting immediate parole.

The sentence was adjourned to April 23.