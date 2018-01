"I f**ked up big time," an errant driver told an Ipswich magistrate after admitting she drove when disqualified.

Candice Chard, 26, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates' Court to driving while disqualified on November 29, 2017; and contravening a police direction.

Chard was intercepted by police at 4am on the Centenary Highway.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess told Chard she would have got her licence back on January 4 but would now be disqualified for two years.

She was also fined $750.