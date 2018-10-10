Errant driver warned jail is his next stop

FREE MAN: Daniel Gannon, 22, walks away from Ipswich Courthouse on parole after a third disqualified driving offence.

AN IPSWICH driver caught behind the wheel three times while disqualified by court order has narrowly avoided spending actual time behind bars.

Daniel Gannon, 22, smiled broadly as he walked from Ipswich Courthouse on immediate parole release.

The errant driver was reminded by Magistrate Donna MacCallum that he was on his last chance.

Daniel Laurence Gannon, of Brassall, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving when disqualified; two counts of driving when court disqualified as a repeat offender; and breaching a condition of the release of his motor vehicle.

Prosecutor Senior Sergeant Rebecca McDonald said police intercepted a green Ford Falcon just after 2am at Redbank Plains on May 21.

The driver's licence had been disqualified on March 9 for a period of two years.

Gannon told the officers he was dropping a child and a girlfriend off at their house.

Then at 11.40pm on June 21 police intercepted the same green Ford Falcon, this time at Brassall.

This time, Gannon said he was driving to the service station to buy indigestion tablets.

Gannon's third strike was on July 12, when police stopped his vehicle at Redbank Plains. At the time the car was subject to police release conditions prohibiting Gannon from driving it.

"He said he knew he was not allowed to drive and did the wrong thing," Snr Sgt McDonald said.

"He was aware of the release conditions.

"His history unfortunately speaks for itself."

Police sought a jail term.

Gannon's lawyer said he was on Centrelink, with his girlfriend six months pregnant, and he financially supported a seven-month-old child from a previous relationship.

Ms MacCallum said Gannon had significant history, with "very minimal regard for court orders that can be seen from other aspects of his criminal history".

"It's just blatant disregard of court orders," she said.

Ms MacCallum sentenced Gannon to nine months jail, suspended immediately for three years, and nine months jail with immediate parole on two of the charges.

His licence was disqualified for three years.

Ms MacCallum warned Gannon that if he drove he could face more than four months behind bars.