Magistrate tells man: 'Make a vow to stop dabbling in drugs'

A MAGISTRATE told an Ipswich driver charged with having amphetamine in his system, " to make a vow" to himself not to use illegal drugs.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess was so concerned that she told the driver to stop dabbling in illicit drugs because this would likely improve his health.

Jacob Anthony Doyle, 39, from Redbank Plains, appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a provisional licence at Bundamba on June 5.

Defence lawyer Clancy Robba said Doyle was a former meatworker and deck hand and on medication to stabilise his mental health issues.

"On the day of the offence he was pulled over it was 10 days after consuming the drug," Mr Robba said.

"He'd been told previously that it (methamphetamine) lasts 10 days so his partner had been driving him around."

The court was told that Doyle lived in a "drug free environment" and used the drug at a party.

"You should make a vow to generally give up dabbling in illicit drugs," Ms Sturgess said.

Doyle was fined $550, sent to SPER, and was disqualified for three months.