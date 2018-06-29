Menu
Crime

Magistrate takes serious illness into account

Ross Irby
by
29th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
SUFFERING a life threatening illness, an Ipswich man was caught stealing and driving while disqualified.

John William James Polgreen, 48, from Riverview, pleaded guilty before Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving when court disqualified on August 13, 2017; stealing a drill on October 18, 2017; possession of drugs and utensils; three counts of failing to appear; and contravening a police direction.

Magistrate Robert Walker took into account Polgreen's medical condition, saying he would order his parole release on August 24.

Polgreen was sentenced to 16 months jail, and lesser terms on other offences.

His licence was disqualified for five years.

