Magistrate slams Uber driver for disregarding traffic laws

TRAFFIC HISTORY: An man was granted a work license so he could continue to work as an Uber driver.

AN UBER driver who had his licence suspended by court order on July 10 appeared in Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday to apply for a work licence.

Based in Gatton but from the Philippines, Lino Tibangwa told magistrate Graham Lee he needed to be able to drive to carry out his job as an Uber driver, which he began in December last year.

He told the court he was supporting his seven children and had driven for Uber seven days a week.

Mr Lee told Tibangwa a page of his traffic history was from when he started driving an Uber.

"Failing to stop at a red light, speeding... do you understand the traffic laws in Australia?" Mr Lee said.

"You've got to stop at a stop light, it doesn't matter if you're rushed or your client needs to get somewhere quickly - it's why you're losing your points."

Tibangwa was granted the work licence and now able to drive 24/7 for work, though he is required to keep a log of his trips.

"You must comply with the road rules," Mr Lee said.