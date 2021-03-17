Magistrate slams mum’s ‘cat and mouse’ driving

Jorj Jay-Ellen Williams leaves court after pleading guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

A MUM who admitted to playing a dangerous game of “cat and mouse” with the driver of Mercedes Benz this week told an Ipswich Magistrate she has matured since her highway antics that day.

Representing herself in court, Jorj Williams was forthright about the actions that resulted in her being charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Her actions were on Wednesday described by Magistrate Terry Duroux as “madness”.

Jorj Jay-Ellen Williams, 27, from Inala, pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle on the Centenary Highway at Darra on February 2, 2017; and two charges of failing to attend court in August and November 2020.

Williams, a working mother of two, was aged 24 at the time of the driving offence.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said her dangerous driving occurred at 6.45pm when a couple in a Mercedes Benz were driving in a southerly direction on Centenary Highway at 100km/h.

The driver saw a yellow car approaching quickly from behind and overtake them at speed.

Williams was behind the wheel of the yellow Holden Cruze which was weaving in and out of traffic.

The Cruze was in the right lane when it suddenly swerved into the left lane, cutting the Benz off.

The court heard the Benz driver had to swerve dangerously and take the Ipswich off-ramp to avoid a collision.

Both cars were in adjacent lanes and a verbal argument began between the drivers, with Williams then raising her middle finger.

Sgt Dick said she then drove in front of the Benz and slammed on her brakes multiple times.

The antics continued for some time and Williams drove toward the Benz and again raised her finger.

Williams also swerved aggressively to stop the complainant passing her car, causing the Benz driver to take evasive action, braking hard and nearly hitting a road barrier.

The couple took photos of Williams tailgating the car ahead of them and went to police with their complaint.

Sgt Dick said police in August that year went to Williams’ home and noticed a yellow Holden Cruze with extensive damage.

“Dangerous driving was pretty much cat and mouse, they were following me,” Williams told the court.

“It was not a smart move but it did happen.”

Magistrate Terry Duroux said while she may refer to it as being cat and mouse: “I call it madness”.

Williams said the damage to her car occurred in a separate incident where she hit a concrete wall.

“Okay, I said I can’t keep driving like an idiot or I’ll kill myself,” she said.

Mr Duroux said she was very pragmatic.

“I have matured as a person,” Williams said.

Mr Duroux said he believed Williams and because of that he would not disqualify her for more than the mandatory six months.

“Your behaviour in my view was deplorable. I accept it was a long time ago and a different person is in front of me now,” he said.

Williams was fined $1000 for the dangerous driving charge, and $650 for failing to appear in court.

She was disqualified from driving for six months. No conviction was recorded.