Magistrate sceptical of thief’s claim on stolen goods

A woman has admitted to concealing nearly $300 of items in a trolley in an act of stealing.

A MAGISTRATE has asked why a woman, apparently homeless at the time, would need to steal nearly $300 worth of goods.

Amanda Krychaluk stole shoes and clothes from a K-mart store by hiding them inside a big plastic storage tub then wheeling them from the store, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Amanda Krychaluk, 37, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to one charge of stealing at North Ipswich on October 1 last year.

Prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston said the offence occurred at 2pm.

She paid for other items but not for goods valued at $293, which she concealed in the tub.

She was apprehended by security when leaving the K-mart store at Riverlink.

Krychaluk told the court she had separated from her partner of 19 years and was dealing with homelessness at the time.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said she was also on a supervised probation order at the time for other matters, and she asked Krychaluk if this had been of assistance to her.

“Not really,” Krychaluk said.

“I was getting stuff. I was homeless.”

“Did you really need $293 of goods on an emergency basis,” Ms Sturgess asked.

“Possibly not,” Krychaluk said.

She was fined $500. No conviction was recorded.