Dan Shearin, who was dating Breeana Robinson at the time of her fatal balcony fall, was a cruise ship entertainer.

SHE was a stunning NRL cheerleader. He was a cruise ship entertainer almost 20 years her senior.

From the start, Breeana Robinson's family had reservations about her whirlwind romance with Dan Shearin.

Legally blind due to a congenital eye condition, Breeana was just 21 and had never had a serious boyfriend before.

But just 38 days after moving in together, Breeana was dead and Shearin was facing jail time for sending her a barrage of abusive text messages, including one sent from another room of their apartment just minutes before she plunged to her death.

Shearin was sentenced to jail but eventually had his punishment reduced to a 15-month good behaviour bond.

Breeana was not the first, or last, woman to face a barrage of texts from the man with a reputation as a serial pest. Less than two years after Breeana's death, Shearin was charged with stalking a new girlfriend from a dating website.

He was placed on probation after pleading guilty to stalking after calling a woman a "s---", a "bitch" and a "f---ing piece of s---" after she tried to break off their casual relationship.

Breeana fell from the 11th storey of the H20 building in Southport.

It was the fourth time he had faced court on similar charges in what a female magistrate said was a concerning pattern of abusive and harassing behaviour towards women.

A magistrate presiding over one of his earlier cases said Shearin should come with a warning on dating sites "the same as cigarette packaging".

After his 2016 sentence, Shearin told waiting media he was "very regretful" for his behaviour and "very thankful" for his sentence.

