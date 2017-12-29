Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Shearin ‘should come with a warning’

Dan Shearin, who was dating Breeana Robinson at the time of her fatal balcony fall, was a cruise ship entertainer.
Dan Shearin, who was dating Breeana Robinson at the time of her fatal balcony fall, was a cruise ship entertainer.
by Jeremy Pierce

SHE was a stunning NRL cheerleader. He was a cruise ship entertainer almost 20 years her senior.

From the start, Breeana Robinson's family had reservations about her whirlwind romance with Dan Shearin.

Legally blind due to a congenital eye condition, Breeana was just 21 and had never had a serious boyfriend before.

Breeana Robinson
Breeana Robinson

But just 38 days after moving in together, Breeana was dead and Shearin was facing jail time for sending her a barrage of abusive text messages, including one sent from another room of their apartment just minutes before she plunged to her death.

Shearin was sentenced to jail but eventually had his punishment reduced to a 15-month good behaviour bond.

Pictures: Jerad Williams
Pictures: Jerad Williams

Breeana was not the first, or last, woman to face a barrage of texts from the man with a reputation as a serial pest. Less than two years after Breeana's death, Shearin was charged with stalking a new girlfriend from a dating website.

He was placed on probation after pleading guilty to stalking after calling a woman a "s---", a "bitch" and a "f---ing piece of s---" after she tried to break off their casual relationship.

Breeana fell from the 11th storey of the H20 building in Southport.
Breeana fell from the 11th storey of the H20 building in Southport.

It was the fourth time he had faced court on similar charges in what a female magistrate said was a concerning pattern of abusive and harassing behaviour towards women.

A magistrate presiding over one of his earlier cases said Shearin should come with a warning on dating sites "the same as cigarette packaging".

After his 2016 sentence, Shearin told waiting media he was "very regretful" for his behaviour and "very thankful" for his sentence.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

Related Items

Topics:  dan shearin dating sites domestic violence highrise fall

Councillor quiet on dump expansion, calls for waste solution

Councillor quiet on dump expansion, calls for waste solution

This week Ipswich Residents Against Toxic Environments president Jim Dodrill declared a development application would soon be lodged to expand the dump site.

Gun shop's controversial Santa ad gets green light

FIRING LINE: The Gun World ad on East Street.

Standards Board dismisses complaints

Heavy rain threatens New Year's Eve festivities

Fireworks go off as Ipswich Celebrates New Year's Eve at North Ipswich Reserve. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Forecast gives Ipswich high chance of storms to end 2017

Workers return to Swanbank Station after losing their jobs

Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Minister Anthony Lynham visits Swanbank E Power Station after it was switched on.

Its recommissioning reinstated 16 jobs.

Local Partners