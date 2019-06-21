Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The pair were en route to Brisbane for the mother's medical treatment.
The pair were en route to Brisbane for the mother's medical treatment. Chris Ison ROK180817cairport2
Crime

Magistrate: It is unfortunate the police chose to charge you

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
21st Jun 2019 1:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTHER and daughter who went through Rockhampton Airport with credit card knives have been discharged in court.

The pair were discharged after defence lawyer Samantha Legrady informed Magistrate Jeff Clarke the pair had purchased the knives as part of survival packs and were unaware they were illegal.

She said the pair were en route to Brisbane for the mother's medical treatment.

Ms Legrady said the mother had worked in real estate and hospitality and was now cared for by her daughter, who still works in retail.

Mr Clarke ordered the pair, who he described as being "productive members of the community", be discharged.

"It is unfortunate the police chose to charge you," he said.

"Your possession of these things was completely innocent."

rockhampton airport rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    10,000 L-platers busted driving without proper supervision

    10,000 L-platers busted driving without proper supervision

    Motoring A spike in learner drivers taking to the roads without proper supervision has been slammed for risking lives.

    • 21st Jun 2019 7:30 AM
    IN COURT: Full names of 96 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 96 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    • 21st Jun 2019 6:30 AM
    Man allegedly armed with shotgun in 'terrifying' stand-off

    premium_icon Man allegedly armed with shotgun in 'terrifying' stand-off

    Crime A dad who was allegedly armed with a shotgun during a siege.

    Barty on the cusp of number one

    premium_icon Barty on the cusp of number one

    Tennis Ash Barty into quarter-finals of Birmingham tournament