Magistrate doesn't buy moped story

DUD DEAL: Harley Pink claimed to have got a great deal off a punter at Brisbane's Treasury Casino for a moped, but the vehicle turned out to be stolen. Ross Irby

A GROUP of enterprising mates on a quest for copper hit the same business twice in two nights.

Although successful in their mission, the law quickly caught up with the four offenders.

One of the thieves, Harley Pink, fronted Ipswich Magistrates Court to plead guilty to 17 offences this week.

Harley James Roy Pink, 35, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to two counts of entering premises; two of wilful damage; operating a vehicle during a number plate confiscation; tampering with a registration plate confiscation notice; possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful use of a motor vehicle; possession of tainted property; driving unlicensed; and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said three men and a woman broke into a Stapylton business at 2am on January 13, stealing copper wire and truck parts. The offenders returned to the same business on another night. In an offence committed on August 15, Mr Tsoi said Pink was caught driving a stolen moped.

Defence lawyer Daniel Boddice told the court Pink claimed he'd bought the moped legitimately from a man at the Treasury Casino.

"He believed he'd purchased that scooter. It is not a case that he stole it," Mr Boddice said.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said she didn't buy the story.

"Quite frankly it's all a bit dodgy," Ms MacCallum said.

"I don't accept the submission that he thought he'd brought it Mr Boddice."

Ms MacCallum sentenced Pink to a total of nine months jail for all offences, with immediate parole release.

He was also fined $1750 and disqualified from driving for seven months.